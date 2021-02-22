Optical Component Tester Market: Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast By 2028

Optical component tester: Market Outlook

Fiber optic networks and their installed components operate in a variety of environments and industries around the world. From military systems to telecommunication networks, fiber optic components experience a wide range of usage conditions and must be tested to effectively characterize their performance in any setting. Optical component tester equipment or optical measuring instruments are used to measure and characterize the physical properties of light. The insatiable demand for higher capacity in communication networks has fueled the need for highly precise optical test solutions. In addition, precision optical measurements are essential to optical research applications for bio photonics, environmental sensing, and consumer products. An optical component tester is a precision instrument designed to measure and display the distribution of power of an optical source over a specified wavelength span. An OSA trace displays power in the vertical scale and the wavelength in the horizontal scale.

Optical component tester and its Properties:

The rapid pace of optical component tester and high volume production demands high efficiency for testing, characterization, and tuning. Thermally, it means that devices must reach their programmed temperatures quickly. Optical component tester mobile using device-under-test (DUT) control, the Optical component tester can temperature cycle a device from ambient to -20°C in under 10 seconds. In this example, DUT control produces clean, dry air at -40°C until the component approaches -20°C. Then the air temperature is automatically regulated to -20°C and holds to within 1°C. Whether testing high volume components with limited temperature cycling or more complex devices that need extensive tuning at temperature, there is an Optical component tester model to help you meet desired yields. Optical component tester provide:

Mobility to generate cold temperatures without LN2 or LCO2

Rapid temperature transition times, up to 40°C/sec.

Temperature accuracy and stability with DUT control

Frost elimination with dry-air purge

Used by the leading manufacturers of optical components, Optical component tester provide rapid temperature transitions with very precise temperature control. Rapid thermal cycling from -80 to 225°C provides optimal throughput for device characterization and tuning at temperature.

Global Optical component tester Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product, the global Optical component tester market has been segmented as:

Optical Spectrum Analyzer

Optical Time Domain Reflectometer

Optical Wavelength Meter

Modular Manufacturing Test System

Portable Power Meters and Light Sources

On the basis of service, the global Optical component tester market has been segmented as:

Product support services

Managed services

Professional services

On the basis of end use, the global Optical component tester market has been segmented as:

Network equipment manufacturers (NEMS)

Telecommunication service providers

Mobile device manufacturers

Global Optical component tester Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Optical component tester market identified across the value chain include Anritsu Corporation, EXFO, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Viavi Solutions Inc., Tecra Tools, Inc., Tessco, Mortek, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Spirent Communications, and Agilent Technologies., among the other Optical component tester manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Optical component tester Market:

The Optical component tester market is also driven by the impact of 4G, Wi-Fi, and fibre roll-outs along with 5G technology. Introduction of 5G technology is expected to have a major impact on telecom and wireless companies. 5G technology is predicted to meet increasing demand for higher data rates & capacity. It would also enable next-generation IoT and M2M applications which includes autonomous vehicles and virtual or augmented reality. Further, telecom service providers around the globe are focused on Wi-Fi offload strategies to ensure that the quality of Wi-Fi networks becomes carrier-grade. In the telecom industry, demand for VOLTE and LTE testing equipment is expected to grow in the coming years due to re-establishment of LTE technology. This has created multiple opportunities for small &medium Optical component tester vendors in the market. Rising IT investments are also expected to offer lucrative opportunities for Optical component tester vendors across the world, especially in North America. Further, development in automotive, and IT and communications sectors in the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.