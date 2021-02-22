PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M Cogent

Nok Nok Labs

Apple

Gemalto

Iritech,Inc.

The FIDO Alliance

VoiceVault

Diamond Fortress Technologies

BehavioSec

Agnitio

Fulcrum Biometrics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type 1

Type 2

Market segment by Application, split into

Bank

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Type 1

1.4.3 Type 2

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Bank

1.5.3 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Market Size

2.2 PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 3M Cogent

12.1.1 3M Cogent Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Introduction

12.1.4 3M Cogent Revenue in PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 3M Cogent Recent Development

12.2 Nok Nok Labs

12.2.1 Nok Nok Labs Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Introduction

12.2.4 Nok Nok Labs Revenue in PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nok Nok Labs Recent Development

12.3 Apple

12.3.1 Apple Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Introduction

12.3.4 Apple Revenue in PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Apple Recent Development

12.4 Gemalto

12.4.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Introduction

12.4.4 Gemalto Revenue in PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.5 Iritech,Inc.

12.5.1 Iritech,Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Introduction

12.5.4 Iritech,Inc. Revenue in PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Iritech,Inc. Recent Development

Continued…….

