Real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Systems Market 2018-2028: Current Trends, Challenges, Competition & Companies Involved, Technology and Value Chain Analysis
The rising number of infectious diseases caused due to the food contamination is creating the huge demand for real-time PCR systems. The widespread of spoilage is caused due to the contamination and the intake of such foods results in foodborne illness and therefore, the adoption of real-time PCR systems is increasing rapidly. Moreover, increasing number of people facing foodborne illness is creating the demand for real-time PCR systems in order to determine the presence of human pathogens and microorganisms. Furthermore, the growing demand for packaged foods is also one of the major factors which drives the growth of real-time PCR systems market. In addition, increasing food safety standards and rising focus on food security is compelling food & beverages manufactures towards the adoption of real-time PCR systems.
Real-time PCR systems are the laboratory equipments which are used to amplify the copies of specific DNA segment. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is propelling the growth of real-time PCR systems market. Furthermore, the advancements in various sectors such as forensics, diagnostics, and proteomics research is creating the potential growth opportunities for real-time PCR Systems market.
Real-time PCR Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges
Drivers
The rapid growth in the analytical instruments market is the primary factor driving the growth of the real-time PCR systems market. Also, the increasing adulteration of food products and growing need for accurate diagnosis are creating potential growth opportunities for real-time PCR systems market. Furthermore, the research & development spending of government coupled with the increasing number of food safety & diagnostics standards is also fuelling the growth of real-time PCR systems market.
Apart from this, the surge in demand for real-time PCR systems for sample preparations and for accurate data analysis and interpretation at the time of high sample volumes and shorter timelines is also driving the growth of real-time PCR systems. In addition, the continuous demand for advanced real-time PCR systems for various research areas such as pathogen detection, genetic diseases, oncology, and pharmacogenomics is also propelling the growth of real-time PCR systems market.
Challenges
The high cost of real-time PCR systems is the primary factor which hampers the growth of real-time PCR systems market. Moreover, the reluctance of small and medium size organizations towards the adoption of real-time PCR systems due to limited budget is the major challenge for the growth of real-time PCR systems market.
Real-time PCR Systems Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of Real-time PCR Systems Market on the Basis of Product Type:
- Instruments
- Consumables and Reagents
Segmentation of Real-time PCR Systems Market on the Basis of Application:
- Blood and Oncology Testing
- Pathogen testing
- Research & Development
- Forensic Science
Segmentation of Real-time PCR Systems Market on the Basis of End User:
- Clinical Research Organizations
- Research Laboratories
- Educational Institutes
- Diagnostic Centres
- Hospitals
- Others
Real-time PCR Systems Market: Competition Landscape
Key Players
Prominent players in the global real-time PCR systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Abbot Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN, GE Healthcare, Abbott, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Fluidigm Corporation.
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)
