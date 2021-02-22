Semiconductor Dry Strip Systems Market – Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

Increasing demand for consumer electronics which include smartphones, tablets and other electronics devices is one of the prime reasons contributing in the rapid growth of semiconductor dry strip systems market globally. Rising usage of advanced electronic products is fueling the application of semiconductor dry strip systems across different regions globally. The market has been segmented into by application which includes consumer electronics, automotive, industrial segment among others. The market for semiconductor dry strip systems by geography has been segmented into, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Dry strip systems primarily eliminate photoresists and follow every step of diffusion processing. Techniques and process of eliminating these residues include dry and wet strip systems. Moreover, the upgraded advanced dry strip generates plasmas or gaseous chemistries, to which wafers are generally exposed to eliminated mask residues and films. The demand for advanced semiconductor dry strip systems is growing owing to the increasing number and complexity of thin-film layers needed for each wafer has increased.

Rising technological advancement the semiconductor manufacturers are focusing on increasing their strip capacity. Furthermore, semiconductor companies also focuses on residue-free stripping and low-damage results. ICs fabrications which feature sizes of sub-100 nm and the application of copper and low k dielectric films are some of the major challenges for the dry strips systems.

With rising research activities in the field of semiconductor dry strips systems, the application of the system are growing in the consumer electronics, automotive and high-end industrial application segments. Increasing adoption of electronics is one of the major reasons behind the rising popularity of semiconductor dry strips systems. Increasing usage of smartphones, tablets, and other smart gadgets are fueling the market for semiconductor dry strips systems across different regions globally.

Furthermore, rising demand for advance quality semiconductor devices is one of the prime factors fueling the market. Major companies operating in the field of semiconductor systems primarily focuses on research activities and introduced dry strips specialized for different photoresist eliminating requirement primarily for foundries and fabs globally.

Increasing complexity in the manufacturing process of ICs, the requirement for semiconductor dry strips is growing and is expected to increase in near future. Specialized dry strips applications are on rise in order to meet the diverging clients demand. Strip systems in cost-sensitive memory applications required to give the advance levels of productivity while marinating the lowest cost of ownership. Furthermore semiconductor dry strips systems have also found applications in advanced packaging. In addition, the semiconductor dry strips systems play an important part in the semiconductor devices fabrication.