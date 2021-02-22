Social Media Analytics Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Social Media Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Social Media Analytics Market



The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or “likes” to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.

Depending on the business objectives, social media analytics can take four different forms, namely, descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

The key manufacturers covered in this report

IBM

Oracle

Salesforce

Adobe Systems

SAS Institute

Clarabridge

Netbase Solutions

Brandwatch

Talkwalker

GoodData

Crimson Hexagon

Simply Measured

Sysomos

Digimind

Unmetric

Cision US

Social media analytics is considered the basic foundation for enabling an enterprise to:

• Execute focused engagements like one-to-one and one-to-many

• Enhance social collaboration over a variety of business functions, such as customer service, marketing, support, etc.

• Maximize the customer experience

Social media is a good medium to understand real-time consumer choices, intentions and sentiments. The most prevalent application of social media analytics is to get to know the customer base on a more emotional level to help better target customer service and marketing.



In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the emergence of many social media analytics vendors in the region is expected to consolidate a majority of the revenues in the market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technology expenditures in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and the demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Social Media Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Social Media Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Social Media Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Social Media Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Customer Segmentation and Targeting

Multichannel Campaign Management

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Marketing Measurement

Other



Segmentation by application:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Social Media Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Social Media Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Social Media Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Social Media Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Social Media Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

