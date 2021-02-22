Statistical Software Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – IBM , JMP Statistical Software , The MathWorks, Qlik , Analytical Software , Minitab and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Statistical Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Statistical Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Statistical Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

JMP Statistical Software

The MathWorks

Qlik

Analytical Software

Minitab

SAS Institute

StataCorp

Systat Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

Installed-PC

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Medium Business

Large Business

Other Organizations

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Statistical Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Statistical Software

1.1 Statistical Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Statistical Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Statistical Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Statistical Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud-based

1.3.2 Installed-PC

1.4 Statistical Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small & Medium Business

1.4.2 Large Business

1.4.3 Other Organizations

2 Global Statistical Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Statistical Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Statistical Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 JMP Statistical Software

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Statistical Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 The MathWorks

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Statistical Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Qlik

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Statistical Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Analytical Software

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Statistical Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Minitab

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Statistical Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 SAS Institute

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Statistical Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 StataCorp

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Statistical Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

……..CONTINUED

