Titanium Dioxide Market Benefits, Capacity, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Demand Outlook to 2024 | The Chemours Company, Cristal, Kronos Worldwide INC., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company & Huntsman International LLC

The global titanium dioxide market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2018-2023) due to growing consumption in the paints and coatings industry, increasing demand for light weight automotive vehicles and increasing consumption in the cosmetics industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market, during the forecast period. Growing consumption of paints and coatings, which constitutes titanium dioxide as its key component, is driving the growth of global titanium dioxide market.

Titanium dioxide, also known as titanium (IV) oxide or titania, is a white crystalline powder, made up of ilmenite and rutile, which are used as the main raw materials. It is created using either the chloride process or sulfuric acid, referred to as the sulfate process.

Some of the key players in the global titanium dioxide market include The Chemours Company, Cristal, Kronos Worldwide INC., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Huntsman International LLC, Evonik, Argex Titanium Inc, Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Co., Ltd., Yunnan Dahutong Industry & Trading Co., Ltd, Henan Billions Chemicals Co. Ltd. and Tronox Limited.

