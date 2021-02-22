Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market Is Projected To Register A Moderate Growth During The Forecast Period 2016 To 2024

Topical antibiotics pharmaceuticals are used to treat infections of the skin and are commonly applied as creams and ointments. Antibiotics are agents that destroy or inhibit the growth of microorganisms, which are sensitive to them. Few topical antibiotics are sold without prescription from physicians and are available in several forms such as ointments, creams, sprays and powders. Topical antibiotics prevents infection caused by bacteria which get into minor scrapes, burns, and cuts. Treating minor injuries with antibiotics allows faster healing. If the injuries are left untreated, the bacteria will multiply and create redness, itching, swelling, oozing, and causing pain. Untreated infections can ultimately spread and become more serious. Soft tissue and dermal bacterial infections are one of the most commonly occurring conditions amongst people accounting for over 25 million visits to physicians every year. Most of these infections are minor and chronic in nature causing irritation and can be treated as outpatient procedures. Topical antibiotics are a large generic group of pharmaceutical products catering to the treatment of these commonly occurring conditions. A large variety of bacteria such as Staph aureus, Streptococcus viridians, Enterococcus faecalis and Staph pyogenes are responsible for these infections.

Patients with poor hygiene, weak immune system and compromised epidermis and close contact with people having epidermal diseases are prone to get affected. Developments in technology are believed to play a critical role in the growth topical antibiotics pharmaceuticals market during the forecast period. Topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals are some of the most commonly used products by the general public. Topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals used for a range of conditions from prevention of infection in cuts and grazes to the management of mild to moderate cases of acne. The market for topical antibiotics has been considerably due to increasing awareness of these OTC products among the lesser literate. Rising resistance of bacteria against drugs has led to development of several new antibiotics that are analogous to existing drugs such as nadifloxacin and triclosan in the past decade. Topical antibiotics comprise of approximately 40% of the global antibiotics market the remainder being accounted to oral antibiotics. Although they have an important role to play in skin infections, only restraint for topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals is their use generally is limited to short-term use and for the mild to moderate forms of infections.

Topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel er and geography.

Based on the product type, the global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market is segmented into the following:

Ointment

Cream

Suspension

Powder

Based on the type end user, the global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals Clinics

Private Clinics

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

e-commerce

The global market for topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market is highly fragmented in terms of market players due to high amount of active pharmaceutical generic ingredients used in the preparations. This generic nature has led to the creation of several global players in the market. The Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) has particularly significant market opportunity in developing countries where hospital acquired MRSA infections occur commonly. Recent FDA regulations direct anti-septic soap and hand wash manufacturers to provide suitable clinical data for efficacy of their products against normal wash before promotion.

On the basis of geography, global topical antibiotic pharmaceuticals market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe maintains its highest contribution primarily due to a significantly high usage of pharmaceutical preparations as compared to Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World which is still deeply rooted in using unani therapies for topical disease conditions.

Some notable companies manufacturing topical antibiotic pharmaceutical products include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Fera and Watson pharmaceuticals.