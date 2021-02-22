Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Travel and Expense Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2018

Travel and expense management software is used by enterprises to manage and audit the expenses by their employees that include travel. This software helps maintain the transparency between enterprise and its employees regarding their expenses on business trips. The software is used by enterprises to control and monitor expense reports, which help streamline the business process and prevent fraud and human error. It also increases the transparency among employees and enterprises for entire reimbursement claim process, reduces travel costs, and improves the efficiency of enterprises.

The analysts forecast the global travel and expense management software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global travel and expense management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of software license of travel and expense management software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• American Express Global Business Travel

• Apptricity

• AvidXchange

• Basware

• Certify

• Chrome River Technologies

• Coupa Software

• DATABASICS

• Expense8

• ExpenseAnywhere

• Expensify

• Expenzing

• Infor

• InterplX

• Oracle

• Paychex

• SAP

• Serko

• Skyjunxion

• Traveldoo

• TraveluXion

• Trippeo Technologies

• Unit4

Market driver

• Pricing strategies of vendors

Market challenge

• High implementation and maintenance costs

Market trend

• Introduction of travel and expense management mobile app

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

• Segmentation by component

• Travel management software

• Expense management software

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

• Segmentation by deployment type

• Comparison by deployment type

• On-premise – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by deployment type

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Introduction of travel and expense management mobile app

• Rise in adoption among mid-sized enterprises

• Increasing focus on reducing expenses and operational costs

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

..…..Continued

