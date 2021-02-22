Water Leakage Tester Market 2018-2028: Market Size & Shares, Top Key Players, Opportunities & Regional Overview

Water Leakage Tester Market: Introduction

Water leakage incidents occur at various residential or non-residential places result in loss of large quantity of water. Water leakages can damage the older or newly constructed buildings. The various reasons of water leakage can be every day wear and tear in the building or pipeline, waste such as hair or grease can cause the damage to water pipeline and result in water leakage, high water pressure, various chemicals present in the water, conditions of soil in the particular area, and breakdown of fittings. Water leakage increases the water bill as well as affects the walls, ceilings, mold on walls, concrete foundation and may result in decolonization. Thus the use of water leakage testers is necessary and allows the users to take safety precautions before any damage occurs. Water leakage tester market is expected to witness significant growth in next few years due to the rising expenditures on water treatment and water transmission projects, rising construction works and the rising need to reduce the damages resulting due to the water leakage.

Water Leakage Tester Market: Dynamics

There is an increase in water stress level across the world. The increase in population, water shortages and growing demand for water are some of the important factors fuelling the growth in water leakage tester market. The increasing water stress levels due to the rising pollution levels, climate changes, geographical conditions at various places, population increase, changes in water consumption patterns and urbanization drive the global water leakage tester market. The need to reduce water wastage levels by detecting the inefficiencies in water supply systems using various equipment such as water detectors, water sensors, water leakage alarms also lead to growth in water leakage tester market. The need to reduce water wastage levels in buildings, societies, municipalities, and commercial buildings is expected to drive the global water leakage tester market. The water leakage tester market is expected to grow due to the need of new pipeline protection methods, high investments made on water transmission and water treatment methods, increase in construction of new residential and non-residential buildings, increasing environmental concerns. In addition to this, the role of government in empowering water leakage tester market also drives the global water leakage tester market.

The introduction of advanced water leakage tester is the key trend in water leakage tester market which is expected to gain the traction in water leakage tester market in coming years. The advanced water leakage tester is user friendly, sophisticated designs and can be used for any pipeline material including polyvinyl chloride pipes. The research and development in water leakage tester market are expected to drive the global water leakage tester market. However the installation of water leakage tester in underground pipeline systems can be messy and the maintenance will be difficult. The initial cost, installation problems and maintenance required for water leakage tester can hinder the growth in global water leakage tester market.

Water Leakage Tester Market: Segmentation

Based on the end users of water leakage tester, the water leakage tester market can be segmented as,

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Municipalities

Industries

Based on the location of application, the water leakage tester market can be segmented as

Underground Pipeline Systems

Overhead Pipeline Systems

Based on the offerings, the water leakage tester market can be segmented as

Equipment

Inspection

On the basis of equipment used for water leakage testing, the water leakage tester market can be segmented as

Acoustics

Non-acoustics

On the basis of product type, the water leakage tester market can be segmented as

Fixed Leak Detectors

Portable Leak Detectors

Water Leakage Tester Market: Key Players

Some of the mature participants of global water leak tester market are Perma-Pipe Inc., Pure Technologies Ltd, Atmos International, TTK- Leak Detection System, Aqua Leak Detection LLC, Mueller Water Products, Inc., NEC Corporation, Badger Meter Inc., 3M, ABB, Gutermann AG, Aquilar, Siemens, Halma, and Schneider Electric.

These market players try to expand their share in water leakage tester market using advanced technologies and strengthen their position in the global water leak tester market.

Water Leakage Tester Market: Regional Overview

The North America and Latin America regions are expected to be the major revenue contributors in the global water leakage tester market during the forecast period. The increasing construction works, rising populations and industrialization in the Asia Pacific contribute to growth in water leakage tester market in this region. Increasing industrialization in emerging countries of Middle East and Africa are expected to drive the water leakage tester market.