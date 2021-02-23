3D Printing Materials Market and its Growth Landscape in the Foreseeable Future

The global 3D printing materials market is projected to reach $1,365.6 million by 2023. Moreover, the growth of the market is also assisted by the supportive government policies, and funding in research and development in the field of 3D printing technology.

Based on type, the 3D printing materials market has been categorized into plastics, metals, ceramics, and others (including wood and stone, sand, marble, waxes, and edible materials). In terms of volume, plastics held the largest share, accounting for more than 40.0% share of the market in 2017.

Based on application, the 3D printing materials market has been categorized into aerospace and defense, medical and dental, automotive, consumer goods, and others (including fashion, electronics, art and sculpture, jewelry, food, and architecture). Aerospace and defense contributed more than 35.0% revenue in the market in 2017. The demand for 3D printing materials is expected to witness the fastest growth in the APAC region, owing to the increase in automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing facilities in China, India, and other regional countries. The increasing growth is led by the supportive governments’ policies for smart manufacturing, which are expected to elevate the manufacturing output in the APAC region. Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/3d-printing-materials-market/report-sample Some of the major players operating in the global 3D printing materials market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, The ExOne Company, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arkema Group, CRP Technology Srl, EnvisionTEC GmbH, LPW Technology Ltd., Solidscape Inc., and Formlabs Inc. GLOBAL 3D PRINTING MATERIALS MARKET SEGMENTATION By Type Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

Others By Form Powder

Filament

Liquid By Application Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Dental

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others