Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market to Increase at a CAGR of 7.10% between 2016 and 2024

Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market: Snapshot

Thanks to the technological advancements in blood collection and processing procedure, rising usage of blood plasma products in the human food as well as pet food products industries, and improved supply chain and distribution network across the world, the global market is expanding phenomenally.

The rising demand for these plasma products and derivatives has changed the dynamics of this market, which accounted for US$1.04 bn in 2015. Analysts estimate the opportunity in this market to increase at a CAGR of 7.10% between 2016 and 2024 and reach a value of US$1.92 bn by the end of 2024.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/animal-blood-plasma-products-derivatives-market.html

Cell Culture Media and Food Industry to Report High Demand for Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives

Cell culture media, the food industry, the pharmaceutical industry, sports nutrition, nutrition supplements, the cosmetic industry, the diagnostic industry, and the pet food industry are the key application areas for animal blood plasma products and derivatives. Among these, the demand for these plasma products is higher from cell culture media and the food industry compared to other application segments. The scenario is likely to remain so over the next few years.

The food industry, especially, is anticipated to report a significant rise in the demand for these plasma products and derivatives in the near future due to increased demand for nutrient added food products in developed economies. Cell culture media, on the other hand, is expected to be driven by its growing importance in the field of conventional research and in development and production of vital biomolecules and therapeutics.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21455

North America to Retain Leadership in Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market

Geographically, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America have been considered as the main segment of the worldwide market. Of these, North America acquired the topmost position in 2015 with a share of more than 30%. The growth of this regional market heavily driven by the presence of well-established market players, who continue to innovate cell culture applications and constantly focus on the diversity of various cell lines and their cellular interactions to develop different cell cultures.

Over the coming years, North America is anticipated to retain its leadership, thanks to the increasing usage of animal blood plasma products and derivatives in various applications, such as sports nutrition and the pet food industry. Apart from this, the early availability of advanced technologies for blood fractionation and the increased import of Australia and New Zealand live cattle animals, which is further utilized for the production of plasma products and derivatives, is also expected to support the North America market for animal blood plasma products and derivatives in the years to come.

Asia Pacific, which closely followed North America in 2015, is projected to continue to exhibit a high growth rate over the next few years, thanks to the growing demand for animal blood plasma products and derivatives in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The availability of untapped opportunities and the presence of vendors throughout the region is also predicted to aid the market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21455

The global market is predominantly operated by Lake Immunogenics Inc., Auckland BioSciences Ltd., Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories Inc., Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., Proliant Inc., and ANZCO Foods Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com