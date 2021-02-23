Canned Soups Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2022

The global canned soups market is prognosticated to create new prospects in the near future as manufacturers hope to better settle themselves even outside of the older consumers group with the help of new innovations. There is already an influx of the development of a greater count of health-conscious soups and more diverse range of flavor offerings. Millennials are studied to get attracted to organic products that feature lower sodium content and no artificial ingredients. One of the leading companies dealing with soups, Campbell offers a broad scope of condensed and ready-to-serve options, which gives a positive picture of the market.

The global canned soups market is envisaged to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2017–2022 to achieve a valuation of US$6.5 bn by the final forecast year. In 2017, the market was valued at a US$4.9 bn.

Ready-to-serve Wet Soup Scores Higher than Other Products in View of Revenue

The researchers foresee the world canned soups market to be classified according to two categories, i.e. product and ingredient. By product, the market could be segregated into ready-to-serve wet soup, condensed wet soup, and others. Out of these segments, ready-to-serve wet soup is prophesied to secure a larger revenue of US$3.6 bn by 2022 end. It could flaunt an absolute revenue growth of US$0.1 bn annually, which could be greater than other segments in the categorization.

In terms of type of ingredient, the world canned soups market is foretold to see a classification into tomato, beans, chicken, beef, broths, artichokes, mixed vegetables, and other ingredients.

APEJ Gathers Substantial Share but Japan and MEA Fall Back in Revenue Growth

As per the research of the publication, the international canned soups market could be classed into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. Readers are informed that APEJ is expected to be one of the most lucrative regions with a higher revenue growth projected to continue to show face in the next few years. By the concluding forecast year, APEJ could garner a revenue of US$1.9 bn.

North America could be another opportunity for players to capitalize on in the coming years. This region is anticipated to collect a handsome revenue by 2022 at a 6.2% CAGR. Europe could bag a decent revenue share in 2017 but also lose 117 basis points (BPS) by 2022. Japan and the MEA, however, are predicted to be on the slower side of growth.

Some of the crucial players in the worldwide canned soups market could be Campbell Soup Co., Knorr Foods Co. Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Compass Group USA, Inc., and Juanitas Foods. More players are comprehensively studied in the publication while estimating vital statistics such as company share. Buyers of the publication are expected to receive complete knowledge about the competition landscape of the market.