Cumene Sulfonic Acid: a class of organic acids widely used as a catalyst in organic syntheses | 2024

Sulfonic acid is a class of organic acids widely used as a catalyst in organic syntheses, while its derivatives are employed in the manufacture of detergents, ion-exchange resins, catalysts, and water-soluble dyes. Cumene is a colorless, oily, and aromatic hydrocarbon obtained from benzene and propylene. Cumene sulfonic acid is a type of aromatic sulfonic acid acquired by treating aromatic compounds such as cumene with concentrated sulfuric acid and added oleum in a process called sulfonation. Cumene sulfonic acid is used in a wide range of applications including the esterification process, thermoset resins for paints & coatings, and phenolic foams. Furthermore, it is also used in various pharmaceutical applications. Salts of cumene sulfonic acid – especially sodium cumene sulfonate – are majorly employed in detergent and surfactant applications.

Paints & coatings are a major application of cumene sulfonic acid, which is also used as the carrier of thermoset resins such as epoxy resins. These also often act as a binder in industrial coatings, offering excellent adhesion and high resistance to corrosion. They are majorly used for interior coatings and exterior primer applications. Furthermore, cumene sulfonic acid is also often utilized in esterification and phenolic foams.

The rising demand for cumene sulfonic acid is largely attributed to the developing paints & coatings and construction industries in various regions around the world. Additionally, the burgeoning surfactants sector is also expected to play a motivating role. The extensively used sodium cumene sulfonate (a salt of cumene sulfonic acid) is a type of anionic alkyl benzene sulfonate which is usually low-priced and composed of harsh surfactant compounds as compared to other surfactants, and therefore extensively used in industrial & institutional cleaners and detergents. This is further anticipated to augment the cumene sulfonic acid market during the forecast period.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20399

Based on geography, the global cumene sulfonic acid market has been distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. On account of the rapid developments in the construction industry in China, India, and Japan, the cumene sulfonic acid market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand and dominate the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are next, whereas the cumene sulfonic acid market in Latin America is predicted to develop at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the upsurge in end-use industries in the region. Moreover, due to the usage of cumene sulfonic acids in the paints & coatings industry, Middle East and Africa is also foreseen to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

The global cumene sulfonic acid market is slightly consolidated and China is a major producer. However, there also exist several manufacturers around the world. Key players operating in the market include Kuantum Corp., Nandadeep Chemicals Private Limited, RUTGERS Organics Corp., and Henan Fengbai Chemical Co., Ltd.