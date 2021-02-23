CVD Diamond Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global CVD Diamond Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

This report studies the CVD Diamond market, CVD is an acronym for chemical vapor deposition. This means that a material is deposited from a gas onto a substrate and that chemical reactions are involved. CVD Diamond is a synthetic diamond prepared by CVD techniques. Generally, low pressure of CVD diamond is applied.

Scope of the Report:

Based on type, the global CVD diamond market has been segmented into polished and rough types. Rough CVD diamond segment contributed for the largest share in the market, Polished CVD diamond segment contributed for the market share is about 47%, by both revenue and volume, owing to increasing applications as gemstone in jewelry industry. A polished high quality CVD diamond costs 30% to 40% less than the mined diamond.

Stone CVD diamonds are preferred by both gemological and industrial customers owing to their hardness, compatibility with cutting process and larger surface area. CVD diamonds are grown in lab and they are completely free of conflict. Such factors aided the segment to be the largest segment of the CVD diamond market in 2017.

The worldwide market for CVD Diamond is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CVD Diamond in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Element Six

IIa Technologies

Sumitomo Electric

Morgan

ADT

SP3

Diamond Materials

Hebei Plasma

EDP

DDK

Beijing Worldia

Applied Diamond

Scio Diamond

Heyaru Group

BetterThanDiamond

Jingzuan

Huanghe Whirlwind

UniDiamond

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rough

Polished

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machine & Cutting Tools

Thermal Applications

Electrochemical Applications

Gem Segment

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 CVD Diamond Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rough

1.2.2 Polished

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Machine & Cutting Tools

1.3.2 Thermal Applications

1.3.3 Electrochemical Applications

1.3.4 Gem Segment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

