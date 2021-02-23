Data Center Chip Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Intel, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung, Arm and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Data Center Chip Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to organize, process, store, and disseminate massive amounts of data. A business usually depends heavily on the applications, services, and data contained within a data center, making it the point of focus and a vital asset for day-to-day activities. The data center chip is usually found in the server area within a data center and is one of the vital requirements in the premises.

According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center Chip market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Data Center Chip business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Intel Corporation

GlobalFoundries

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Arm Limited

Broadcom

Xilinx, Inc.

Huawei

Nvidia Corporation

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Data Center Chip market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Data Center Chip value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others



Segmentation by application:

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Others

This report also splits the market by region

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Center Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data Center Chip market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Center Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Center Chip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Data Center Chip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

