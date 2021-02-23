Data Center Server Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Servers are the backbone of a data center operation, and they are used mainly for the transfer of data over computer networks. A server operation is dependent on hardware reliability and durability. A typical server consists of dual-power supplies, redundant array of independent disks (RAID) disk systems, and error-correcting code (ECC) memory, which are tested for operations by vendors. There have been several innovations in the design and manufacturing of servers, depending on business requirements.

The analysts forecast the global data center server market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data center server market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of servers, such as tower, rack, blade, and micro servers, used in data centers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Data Center Server Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• HPE

• Dell

• IBM

• Lenovo

• Cisco Systems

Other prominent vendors

• StackVelocity Group

• Bull (Atos Technologies)

• Fujitsu

• Huawei Technologies

• Inspur

• MiTAC Holdings

• NEC

• Oracle

• Quanta Computer

• Sugon

• Super Micro Computer

• Wistron

Market driver

• Growing demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions.

Market challenge

• Server virtualization and consolidation.

Market trend

• Implementation of software defined data center (SDDC).

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Rack servers

Blade servers

Tower servers

Micro servers

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Americas

EMEA

APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

IBM

Lenovo

Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

