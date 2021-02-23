Decorative Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report researches the worldwide Decorative Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Decorative Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Decorative Coatings market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Decorative Coatings.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Decorative Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Decorative Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akzonobel

PPG

Nipsea Group

Valspar

Taiho Paint

Asian Paints

Bauhinia

Carpoly

Axalta

Huarun

Decorative Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Water-Based Coating

Oil Coating

Decorative Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

City Building

Industrial

Resident Building

Decorative Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Decorative Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Decorative Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Decorative Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Decorative Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water-Based Coating

1.4.3 Oil Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Decorative Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 City Building

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Resident Building

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Decorative Coatings Production

2.1.1 Global Decorative Coatings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Decorative Coatings Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Decorative Coatings Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Decorative Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Decorative Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Decorative Coatings Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Akzonobel

8.1.1 Akzonobel Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Decorative Coatings

8.1.4 Decorative Coatings Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 PPG

8.2.1 PPG Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Decorative Coatings

8.2.4 Decorative Coatings Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Nipsea Group

8.3.1 Nipsea Group Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Decorative Coatings

8.3.4 Decorative Coatings Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Valspar

8.4.1 Valspar Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Decorative Coatings

8.4.4 Decorative Coatings Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Taiho Paint

8.5.1 Taiho Paint Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Decorative Coatings

8.5.4 Decorative Coatings Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

