Dibromantin Market Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of | 2024

Dibromantin, also known as DBDMH, is an organic compound derived through the heterocyclic process called dimethylhydantoin. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) name for dibromantin is 1,3-Dibromo-5,5-dimethylhydantoin. Dibromantin is white crystalline compound with bromine odor. It is widely used as disinfectant for water purification. It is also employed as a bleaching agent in pulp & paper mills. It is also used for treating industrial water cooling systems. Dibromantin has also been used as medical intermediate in the manufacture of pharmaceutical drugs. Dibromantin is also employed as antimicrobial in circulating water, hotels, swimming pool, spring, hospital sewage, and food processes. This heterocyclic compound with melting point 197-199°C. Dibromantin is also used in aromatic bromination of alkoxybenzoic acids and in bromofluorination of alkenes. It is a source of bromine, which is equivalent to hypobromous acid. Recycling of waste water is increasing in industries to avoid additional costs. This is the primary factor anticipated to drive the dibromantin market during the forecast period. However, availability of substitutes for dibromantin may hamper the overall growth of the dibromantin market during the forecast period.

Dibromantin can be classified based on purity quotient into purity of 98% and purity greater than 98%. Based on application, the dibromantin market can be classified into pulp & paper, medical intermediate, water treatment, and others.

In terms of purity quotient, dibromantin purity of 98% purity accounted for major share of the dibromantin market in 2015. It is likely to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. The purity greater than 98% type is used for critical processes. Its cost is high compared to the purity of 98% type.

Based on application, the water treatment segment held key share of the global dibromantin market in 2015. It is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by pulp & paper and medical intermediate. Water treatment includes various processes such as purification, disinfection, sterilization for aquaculture, and sterilization of swimming pool and tap water. The water treatment segment is anticipated to exhibit rapid paced CAGR during the forecast period. Application of dibromantin as a medical intermediate is also anticipated to increase moderately during the forecast period.

North America constituted major share of the global dibromantin market in 2015. The region is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. coupled and increase in awareness related to water treatment are the prominent factors likely to drive the dibromantin market during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a fast-paced CAGR in the next few years, followed by that in Middle East & Africa. Increase in in water treatment projects to control water pollution and rise in R&D activities related to pharmaceutical drugs in developing countries such as India and China are the key factors expected to propel the demand for dibromantin in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to expand at moderate pace in the next few years due to the growth in pharmaceutical activities in the Middle East. The dibromantin market in Europe and Latin America is likely to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global dibromantin market are Connect Chemicals GmbH, X.T.Y Environ-Tech Co., Ltd, Albemarle, Alfa Aesar, AK Scientific, Inc., Hebei Yaguang Fine Chemical, Tianjin Xinze Fine chemical Co., Hebei Yaguang Fine Chemical, Yancheng City Huaou Industry Co., Ltd, Nanjing Shenning, and DG Chemical Solutions.