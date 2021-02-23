Digital Agriculture Market 2019-2024 by Technology and Top Key Players- BASF, Dow, Bayer, Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Digital Agriculture Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Digital Agriculture Market



Digital Agriculture (sometimes written eagriculture or referred to as ICT in agriculture) is a relatively recent term in the field of agriculture and rural development practices. Consistency in the use of this term began to materialize with the dissemination of results from a global survey carried out by the United Nations (UN).

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Agriculture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Agriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BASF

Dow

Bayer

Monsanto

DuPont

Syngenta

KWS AG

Delta & Pine Land

Simplot

Barenbrug Group

Sunkist Growers, Incorporated

Cargill

Yara International

Netafim

Seminis

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3830971-global-digital-agriculture-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Agriculture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Agriculture value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Farming Equipment

Management Software



Segmentation by application:

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3830971-global-digital-agriculture-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Agriculture market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Agriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Agriculture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Agriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)