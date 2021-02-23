ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS (EHR) GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market, analyzes and researches the Electronic Health Records (EHR) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Drchrono

ADP AdvancedMD

Greenway

HealthFusion

iPatientCare

Kareo

PracticeFusion

Siemens Healthcare

Epic Systems

GE Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner

eClinicalWorks

CPSI

Amazing Charts

Sage Software Healthcare

MEDITECH

eMDs

NextGen Healthcare

Athenahealth

MaineHealth

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Individual Health Records

Family Health Records

Community Health Records

Market segment by Application, Electronic Health Records (EHR) can be split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

