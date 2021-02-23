Empty Fruit Bunch Pallets Market Size(Volume & Value), Growth and Development Trends by 2026

Empty fruit bunch pallets are used as a biofuel source around the world. Empty fruit bunch are made from oil palm fruits, which is usually used for the production of crude palm oil, and the remaining bunch is abandoned as empty fruit bunch. Empty fruit bunch pallets are made from shredded, compressed, and empty fruit brunches. The process of making empty fruit bunch pallets from oil palm fruits includes shredding, grinding, drying, palletizing, cooling, and packing. Empty fruit bunch pallets contain high concentration of nitrogen, potassium, chlorine, and sulfur that are essential for the combustion process.

Empty Fruit Bunch Pallets Market: Trends & Demands

Increase in demand for biofuels drives the empty fruit bunch pallets market. Empty fruit bunch pallets have good combustion properties; therefore, these are used as fuel in conventional stove and co-firing plants. Additionally, increase in crude oil prices and depletion of crude oil reserves are driving the empty fruit bunch pallets market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of empty fruit bunch pallets is retraining the empty fruit bunch pallets market.

Empty Fruit Bunch Pallets Market: Drivers & Restrains

The advantages of empty fruit bunch pallets include less moisture content, high thermal energy, efficiency, easy handling and storage, suitable for most of the boiler grating systems, less generation of smoke during combustion, easy control, and large number of applications. The moisture content in this pallets ranges between is 8% to 12%, thus very less quantity of moisture is present in the fuel. Dry empty fruit bunch are ideal for burning and have better efficiency than the other conventional fossil fuels. Empty fruit bunch pallets can be packaged into a jumbo bag with the weight around 1000 kg per bag. Empty fruit bunch pallets are available in 8mm in diameter and 20mm to 30 mm in length. Empty fruit pallets generate low smoke or fume during the combustion process, therefore, minimum particulates are discharged into the air. The pallet size is small in dimension and hence, it is easy to repack when used in household applications.

Empty Fruit Bunch Pallets Market: Key Applications

Empty fruit bunch pallets find applications in power plants, boilers, household BBQ racks, and centralize steam boilers, among others. Empty fruit bunch pallets are employed in industrial and house heating boilers. Domestic boilers have more demand than the industrial boilers. Empty fruit bunch pallets are uses in end-use industries such as residential, commercial, and industrial. It is used as a of raw material in each of the end-use industry mentioned above.

The main sources of the empty fruit bunch pallets are the wood and agricultural waste. Wood pallets are made from wood waste. Palm kernel shells and palm fronds are used to produce empty fruit bunch pallets.

Empty Fruit Bunch Pallets Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global empty fruit bunch pallets market include BIOENECO SDN. BHD., BSH- Resource Sdn Bhd., Bio Facto Sdn Bhd., USAHA STRATEGIK SDN BHD., WHIRLSTON PELLET MACHINAERY., and Zhengzhou Fanda Machinery Co.,Ltd.