The global parcel sorting robots market is expected to grow from USD 2.70 billion 2017 to USD 10.93 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.09%.

On the basis of application, the global parcel sorting robots market is studied across Food & Beverages, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, and Supply Chain Management & Logistics.

On the basis of geography, the global parcel sorting robots market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Amazon Robotics: The potential growing player for the global parcel sorting robots market”

The key players profiled in the global parcel sorting robots market are Amazon Robotics, Bastian Solutions, Dematic, Fetch Robotics, Fives, GreyOrange, HITACHI, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz Ltd, KUKA, Muratec, Siemens, Starship Technologies, Vanderlande, Wuxi A-carrier, and Zhejiang Libiao.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global parcel sorting robots market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global parcel sorting robots market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global parcel sorting robots market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global parcel sorting robots market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global parcel sorting robots market.

