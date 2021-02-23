Reportocean.com has added “Global Smart Airports Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024” a new Market Research study to it’s Database.

The global smart airports market is expected to grow from USD 11,536.22 million 2017 to USD 17,369.17 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.02%.

On the basis of airside, the global smart airports market is studied across Air Traffic Management, Aircraft Maintenance, Aircraft Parking, and Resource Management.

On the basis of landside, the global smart airports market is studied across Intelligent Advertising, Security, and Vehicular Parking.

On the basis of terminal side, the global smart airports market is studied across Baggage Handling, Building Operations, Check-In Systems, and Sustainable Energy Management.

On the basis of application, the global smart airports market is studied across Aeronautical Operations and Non-Aeronautical Operations.

On the basis of geography, the global smart airports market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Amadeus IT Group SA: The potential growing player for the global smart airports market”

The key players profiled in the global smart airports market are Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Indra Siestma S.A., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Sabre Corporation, Siemens AG, Sita, T-Systems, and Thales Group.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global smart airports market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global smart airports market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global smart airports market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global smart airports market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global smart airports market.

