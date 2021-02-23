Metal Recycling Market 2018 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends and Segmentation, Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.
Scrap metals collected from various sources are raw materials used in metal recycling. Scrap metals are separated and processed several times to yield recycled metals.
Steel is one of the most recycled metals. Ferrous metals (iron and steel) are used extensively in various industries such as automobiles, appliances, construction, and packaging
The major factor driving the growth of metal recycling market is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, rising income, and spending capability of people in developing economies such as China, Brazil and India.
Aluminum is one of the highly recycled materials after steel. Almost 630 million tons of recycled steel was produced in 2017
Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3355529-global-metal-recycling-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The key players covered in this study
Nucor Corporation
Commercial Metals
Aurubis
Arcelormittal
MIS Metal Management
European Metal Recycling
Tata Steel
BaoWusteel Group
Remondis
Rethmann
Der Grüne Punkt
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ferrous
Non-ferrous
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Building and construction
Ship building
Equipment manufacturing
Packaging
Consumer appliances
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3355529-global-metal-recycling-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Metal Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Ferrous
1.4.3 Non-ferrous
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Metal Recycling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Building and construction
1.5.4 Ship building
1.5.5 Equipment manufacturing
1.5.6 Packaging
1.5.7 Consumer appliances
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Metal Recycling Market Size
2.2 Metal Recycling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Metal Recycling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Metal Recycling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Metal Recycling Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Metal Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Metal Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Metal Recycling Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Metal Recycling Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Metal Recycling Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Nucor Corporation
12.1.1 Nucor Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.1.4 Nucor Corporation Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Commercial Metals
12.2.1 Commercial Metals Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.2.4 Commercial Metals Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Commercial Metals Recent Development
12.3 Aurubis
12.3.1 Aurubis Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.3.4 Aurubis Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Aurubis Recent Development
12.4 Arcelormittal
12.4.1 Arcelormittal Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.4.4 Arcelormittal Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Arcelormittal Recent Development
12.5 MIS Metal Management
12.5.1 MIS Metal Management Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.5.4 MIS Metal Management Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 MIS Metal Management Recent Development
12.6 European Metal Recycling
12.6.1 European Metal Recycling Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.6.4 European Metal Recycling Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 European Metal Recycling Recent Development
12.7 Tata Steel
12.7.1 Tata Steel Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.7.4 Tata Steel Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tata Steel Recent Development
12.8 BaoWusteel Group
12.8.1 BaoWusteel Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.8.4 BaoWusteel Group Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 BaoWusteel Group Recent Development
12.9 Remondis
12.9.1 Remondis Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.9.4 Remondis Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Remondis Recent Development
12.10 Rethmann
12.10.1 Rethmann Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Metal Recycling Introduction
12.10.4 Rethmann Revenue in Metal Recycling Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Rethmann Recent Development
12.11 Der Grüne Punkt
Continued…..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/metal-recycling-market-2018-global-key-players-analysis-share-trends-and-segmentation-forecast-to-2025/397682