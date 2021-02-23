New Research on Global Car e-commerce Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
A used car, a pre-owned vehicle, or a secondhand car, is a vehicle that has previously had one or more retail owners. Used cars are sold through a variety of outlets, including franchise and independent car dealers, rental car companies, leasing offices, auctions, and private party sales. Some car retailers offer “no-haggle prices,” “certified” used cars, and extended service plans or warranties.
In 2018, the global Car e-commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Car e-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car e-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CarMax
Guazi
Uxin
Souche Holding
Edmunds
AutoTrader
Renrenche
Carvana
Cheyipai
KaiXin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
New Car
Used Car
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Car e-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Car e-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
