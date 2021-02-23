New Research on Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market Research Report 2019

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The adoption of electric vehicles has increased considerably as they produce lower carbon emissions than fuel-powered vehicles. In addition, scarcity of fuel reserves has shifted the demand for the use of alternative energy sources, which in turn, propels the ships and boats market.

Since the energy crises of the 1970s, interest in this quiet and potentially renewable marine energy source has been increasing steadily again, especially as solar cells became available, for the first time making possible motorboats with an infinite range like sailboats. The first practical solar boat was probably constructed in 1975 in England. The first electric sailboat which made a round-the-world tour, including the through the Panama Canal, with only green technologies is EcoSailingProject.

This report focuses on Marine Electric Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Electric Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BoeschMotorboote

Electrovaya

Corvus Energy

Andaman Boatyard

Duffy Electric Boat

Torqeedo

Triton Submarines

Ruban Bleu

Saft

Wrtsil

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Power Source

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

by Platform

On-Water

Underwater

Segment by Application

Military

Leisure & Tourist

Personal Marine Vehicle

