Oral Appliance Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

Global Oral Appliance Market: Overview

The global market for oral appliances, the treatment options increasingly prescribed to non-invasively treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea, has started to pick up pace and is slated to exhibit a promising pace of expansion in the next few years. Growing research in the area has suggested that oral appliances are effective for treating these conditions and in comparison to surgery or continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatments, oral appliances are more compact, carry a higher rate of compliances, and are less cumbersome. Increasingly, a large number of patients who are non-compliant with use of CPAP are preferring oral appliances owing to better results.

The report presents a detailed and professional overview of the current state of the global oral appliance market, examines the market in a ground-up manner, and studies all the key elements of the market that could have a major impact on its future course of development, including growth drivers, restraints, popular trends, and regulatory scenario.

Global Oral Appliance Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the key factors expected to work in favor of the global oral appliance market is the increasing awareness regarding the several benefits of using oral appliances over CPAP or surgery. The realization that CPAP or surgery may not be the right option for everyone is also working favorably for the market. Over the next few years, the market is expected to gain from the rising prevalence of sleep apnea globally, improvements in reimbursement scenario concerned with these devices, and availability of a wide variety of products in varying cost ranges. As mass-production of these devices increasingly becomes a reality, costs are further reducing, allowing the market to expand in cost-sensitive regional markets that present vast untapped growth opportunities. The rising prevalence of obesity is also expected to emerge as a promising growth driver for the market as obesity is often affiliated with snoring and sleep apnea.

However, the market may still struggle to cope with challenges such as a massive lack of awareness among patients regarding such products, especially in emerging economies; dismal reimbursement scenario in several regional markets; and certain side-effects of oral appliances, such as tooth and jaw discomfort, dry mouth, and excessive salivation, which may discourage the use of these products. Nevertheless, growth opportunities can emerge through marketing strategies aimed at educating healthcare providers and patients and the development of referral networks.

Global Oral Appliance Market: Regional and Competitive Overview

From a geographical standpoint, the market for oral appliances is expected to be dominated mostly by North America and Europe in the next few years. Encouraging reimbursement scenarios in these regions, high level of awareness, favorable reception to innovative medical devices, and the rising demand for non-invasive methods of treating health issues are some of the key factors expected to keep the demand for oral appliances strong in these regions in the near future. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the population and rising numbers of obese people are also expected to work in favor of these regional markets. The increased acceptance of oral appliances by healthcare providers in these regions is also expected to emerge as a key factor working in favor of the market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global oral appliances market are Whole You, ResMed, Apnea Sciences, Oventus, Myerson, Panthera Dental, Airway Management, DynaFlex, and OravanOSA.

