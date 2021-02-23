Paints and Coatings Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis Forecast to 2023

The global paints and coatings market value in 2017 was calculated as $186.7 billion, and it is expected to reach $262.5 billion by 2023, witnessing a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Paints and coatings play an important role in decorating any house, office, restaurant, hotel, or automobile. These also provide texture in addition to corrosion and abrasion resistance to the substrate. Further, these enhance the durability and adhesive properties of the material on which they are applied.The paints and coatings market is huge, and thus, for the proper understanding of its growth, it is segmented by resin type, formulation, application, and region.

Talking about the resin type, the paints, and coatings market is divided into epoxy, acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, and others (nitrocellulose lacquer, nylon, and polycarbonates). Out of these, the sales volume of polyurethane are projected to have the fastest CAGR (5.9%) in the market during the forecast period. The reason for this is that it offers beauty and strength to buildings and other structures; therefore, it is a preferred choice for a majority of commercial and residential interior projects. The construction sector is expanding rapidly in countries, such as China, India, the U.S., and the U.K., on account of the rise in population and export of construction material. This is resulting in large-scale investments for the construction of hotels, retail centers, apartments, offices, and civic infrastructure. An example of investments in civic infrastructure would be the initiation of the Infrastructure and Capital Investment Plan 2016–2021. Under this, the Irish government has invested a huge amount for infrastructural development in the transport, residential, energy, and healthcare sectors. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to be the fastest growing market or coatings and paints during the forecast period with a sales volume and value CAGR of 7.2% and 8.3%, respectively. In this region, stringent air pollution regulations are expected to drive the adoption of eco-friendly coating resins and formulations. Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/paints-and-coatings-market/report-sample For instance, in 2017 in China, construction activities grew by 10.0% compared to 2016, while in Europe, the growth rate was 3.5% during the same period. Such growth in the construction industry in both Europe and APAC is boosting the paints and coatings market. The oil and gas industry is also playing an important role in the domain advance. Epoxy coatings give pipes thermal stability, chemical resistance, and corrosion protection.Similarly, the demand for paints and coatings is also increasing due to the rise in automobile production.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence