Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices Market: Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2026

A pelvic organ prolapse is a medical condition where one of the pelvic organs descends lower than its normal anatomical position in the pelvic region. In a pelvic organ prolapse, the pelvic organs, such as small intestine, bladder, uterus, bowel, or part of the vagina, which are usually supported by the pelvic floor, protrude or herniate into or at times even beyond the vaginal opening owing to weakened supporting structure of the pelvic floor. There are various types of pelvic prolapses depending on which organ has prolapsed. The prolapse of the bladder is known as cystocele. The prolapse of the small bowel is known as enterocele. When there is a prolapse of the rectum, it is called rectocele. Uterine prolapse is when the uterus descends down from its original position. The uterus, which aids in supporting the top of the vagina, when removed, at times causes the drop of the upper portion of the vagina, which is known as a vaginal vault prolapse. The devices used to restore the pelvic organs to their original position or that offer support to keep the pelvic organs in their natural position are called pelvic organ prolapse devices.

Rise in global geriatric population and increase in lifespan are expected to boost the global pelvic organ prolapse devices market. According to the Indian Journal of Urology, pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is a prevalent condition for which 1 in 9 women globally seek surgical treatment by the age of 80 years. Post-operative complications, infections arising due to vaginal pessary, patient discomfort, and vaginal bleeding are some of the factors that are expected to hamper the market growth through 2026.

The global pelvic organ prolapse devices market can be segmented based on device, application, end-user, and region. In terms of device, the market can be bifurcated into vaginal pessary and vaginal mesh. The vaginal mesh segment holds a major market share. However, the share of the segment is expected to fall during the forecast period as there have been complications reported with the use of these current vaginal meshes. This has resulted in the meshes being banned in Australia and has led to severe complications for scores of women across the world. There are plans to focus on the development of a mesh that is of a more compatible nature and material by key players in this industry. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into surgical and non-surgical devices. The non-surgical devices include vaginal pessary that can be manually inserted to aid in holding the prolapsed organ in place. The surgical devices include vaginal meshes that need to be implanted with a surgical intervention. The surgical segment is expected to account for a significant market share owing to its relatively long duration usage and convenience as compared to the non-surgical segment. Advancements in technology in the surgical segment such as sacrocolpopexy and robot assisted surgeries are further expected to boost the segment. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to constitute a major market share owing to factors such as the ability of hospitals to handle high patient volumes and rise in prevalence of pelvic prolapse in the advancing geriatric population.

In terms of region, the global pelvic organ prolapse devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a dominant market share owing to factors such as around 200,000 prolapse surgeries performed annually in the U.S. and nearly 24% of U.S. women are affected with one or more pelvic floor disorders in their lifetime.

Key players operating in the global pelvic organ prolapse devices market include Ethicon US, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Ltd., Medtronic, CooperSurgical Inc., Cook, MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., Personal Medical Corp., Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Panpac Medical Corp, and medesign I.C. GmbH.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

