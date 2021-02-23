Polyhydroxybutyrate Market Is driven by Rising Demand from Emerging Nations, Globally 2026

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) is a bio-based biodegradable plastic that typically belongs to the polyester group. It is manufactured by using microorganisms in renewable sources such as molasses and sugar. Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) possesses various characteristics such as excellent barrier properties, optical activity, and piezoelectricity. It is a partially crystalline material with high degree of crystallinity and high melting temperature. Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) is used in medical and packaging industries. It is employed as surgical implant in surgery and microcapsule in therapy. It is also used in tablet packaging, fishnets, bottles, fibers, and laminated foils.

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market: Key Segment

Based on source type, the polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market can be segmented into ralstonia eutropha methylobacterium rhodesianum, and bacillus megaterium. In terms of application, the polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market can be divided into food & beverages, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others. Food & beverages is the leading segment of the polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market. Demand for biodegradable packaging films has been rising in the food & beverage industry due to its non-toxicity and properties akin to the petrochemical counterparts. This is expected to boost the polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical is a promising sector where polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) is gaining momentum. Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) offers good UV resistance and oxygen permeability. Thus, it is suitable for usage in microcapsules for controlled drug release and scaffolds for tissue engineering.

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market: Drivers & Restraints

Currently, most polymers are manufactured by using petroleum feedstock, which is not degradable and may cause serious threat to animals as well as the environment. Governments of various countries are enacting regulations on plastic waste in order to reduce plastic consumption. This is a major factor driving the polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market. Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) has high cost and is brittle & stiff. Its brittleness depends on certain factors such as glass temperature, degree of crystallinity, and microstructure. When stored at room temperature, polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) becomes brittle and thermally unstable during processing. These factors are anticipated to restrain the polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market during the forecast period. Increase in research activities in order to improve mechanical and processing properties of polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB).

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is the leading region of the polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market, followed by Europe. The U.S. is likely to account for major share of the polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market in North America during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for packaged foods and packing films. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are projected to record positive sales during the forecast period. Rise in number of legislations by the FDA and EPA in Europe is compelling manufacturers to opt for eco-friendly films in food packaging, medical, and pharmaceutical industries. This is fuelling the demand for polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market in the region.

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) market are BASF SE, Biomer, TianAnBiologic Materials Co., Ltd., PHB Industrial S.A., BIO-ON, and TEPHA INC.