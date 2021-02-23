Proctoscopes Market – Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2017 to till 2025

Colorectal specialists perform examination of the rectum with the help of a specialized diagnostic device called proctoscope. The proctoscope is inserted into the rectum and the specialist looks through the proctoscope tube to examine the rectum tissue and the anal cavity. Certain minor procedures can also be performed through the proctoscope tube. The tube is fitted with a handle to hold the instrument. Light is passed through the tube for examination of the inner lining of the anus and the rectum. Diameter of the tube varies from product to product. The tube is sterilized and lubricated before inserting it into the rectum. Some companies such as Griffiths and Nielsen Ltd. have developed cable-less and self-illuminating proctoscopes, which are designed to facilitate complete mobility during the examination and treatment.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/proctoscopes-market.html

Rising investments by these companies in the development of technologically efficient instruments, strong distribution network of these companies across the globe, and availability of well-qualified and skilled health care professionals in developed countries are estimated to propel the global proctoscopes market during the forecast period. However, pain and irritation associated with insertion of the proctoscope into the anus and high cost of instrument are expected to restrain the proctoscopes market from 2018 to 2026.

The global proctoscopes market has been segmented based on product type, usage type, age-group, and end-user. In terms of product type, the global proctoscopes market has been categorized into closed-end proctoscopes, flute-beaked proctoscopes, illuminated proctoscopes, trunk-end proctoscopes, open-end proctoscopes, and others. The trunk-end proctoscopes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, which is attributable to comprehensive design of these proctoscopes, which facilitates clear examination of the anal tissues. However, the illuminated proctoscopes segment is likely to register the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, owing to smooth transition of these instruments, which keeps the instrument tip free of the fecal matter.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45069

In terms of usage type, the global proctoscopes market has been divided into disposable proctoscopes and reusable proctoscopes. The reusable proctoscopes segment generated relatively significant revenues in 2017. However, rise in the demand for disposable proctoscopes owing to sterility issues associated with reusable proctoscopes and introduction of self-contained disposable proctoscopes with high-gloss, rounded tips by key manufacturers are projected to boost the disposable proctoscopes segment during the forecast period. Based on age-group, the global proctoscopes market has been segmented into adult proctoscopes and pediatric proctoscopes. The pediatric proctoscopes segment is likely to register the highest CAGR by 2026, due to the rising number of local and regional manufacturers of instruments for pediatric rectum examination. In terms of end-user, the global proctoscopes market has been segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is estimated to generate the maximum revenue by 2026, which is attributable to the rising number of surgical procedures across the globe.

Geographically, the global proctoscopes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading market share in 2017, which is attributed to increase in investments in the health care sector and improved reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Canada. The region is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period also, due to strategic presence of key companies in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market for proctoscopes during the forecast period, owing to emergence of local manufacturers in key countries of Europe. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding market for proctoscopes from 2018 to 2026, due to rising prevalence of colorectal cancer in China and Japan and improved distribution network of proctoscope manufacturers in developing countries of Asia Pacific.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45069

Prominent players operating in the global proctoscopes market include Griffiths and Nielsen, GPC Medical Ltd., Stericom, Black Smith Surgical, Hallmark Surgical, Parburch Medical Developments, Surgical Holdings, Pauldrach Medical, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and Puritan Medical Products Co. LLC.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com