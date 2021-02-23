PVDF Membrane Market Projected to Have a Stable Growth for the Next Few Years

Global PVDF membrane market is projected to reach $1,142.0 million by 2023. These membranes offer excellent retention characteristics, low protein binding, and high flow rates that make them suitable for filtration of products such as preservatives and proteins.

On the basis of type, the PVDF membrane market is segmented into hydrophilic and hydrophobic membranes. The hydrophobic membrane is expected to register higher growth during the forecast period, with 8.3% CAGR. This membrane displays high resistance under chemically harsh conditions and UV-irradiation.

Based on technology, the PVDF membrane market is categorized into ultrafiltration (UF), microfiltration (MF), and nanofiltration (NF) membrane. The fastest growth during the forecast period is expected from NF membrane. As NF membrane selectively removes dissolved solids from water and dual charged ions like calcium and magnesium, It is considered ideal for water purification and other separation processes. In terms of application, the PVDF membrane market is segmented into biopharmaceutical, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, and others. The growing number of biopharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide is driving the growth of the market. This is so because PVDF membranes are used in a variety of processes in the biopharmaceutical industry, such as western blotting application, amino acid analysis, and protein sequencing. North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the PVDF membrane market, with more than 30.0% revenue contribution in 2017. This is attributed to the increasing use of membrane technology in the biopharmaceutical, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industries. Some of the major players operating in the global PVDF membrane market are Arkema Group, Danaher Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CITIC Envirotech Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck Group, Koch Membrane Systems Inc. (KMS), General Electric Company, and Membrane Solutions LLC. GLOBAL PVDF MEMBRANE MARKET SEGMENTATION By Type Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic By Technology Ultrafiltration Membrane

Microfiltration Membrane

Nanofiltration Membrane By Application Biopharmaceutical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Others

