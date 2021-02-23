Thiuram disulfides is a class of organic compounds, which contains sulfur. It is usually called organosulfur compounds. Thiuram disulfides are also known as Tetraalkylthioperoxydicarbonic diamides. Its chemical formula is R2NCSS2. Thiuram disulfides are obtained from the oxidation of dithiocarbamates. They are typically white or pale yellow solids that are soluble in organic solvents.

Thiuram Disulfides Market: Drivers & Restraints

The thiuram disulfides market is driven by the increase in demand for these organic compounds in the pharmaceuticals industry. These disulfides are used as chemicals in the manufacture of various drugs. They are also employed as enzymes in many drugs. Rise in demand for these organic compounds in agricultural crop protection products is boosting the thiuram disulfides market. However, chemical hazards such as reactions caused by touching the chemical results in redness, itching, and swelling of the skin. This renders the production of the thiuram disulfides risky, thereby restraining the market.

Thiuram disulfides are used in various chemicals. They are used as fungicides, pesticides, and repellents against the animals that feed upon seedling trees. Thiuram disulfides are used as vulcanizing agents in the production of synthetic rubbers in various industries. They are also employed in the treatment of chronic alcoholism due to their preventative effects of alcohol hydrogenase over the liver. Recently, thiuram disulfides have been under scrutiny for their ability to sense cancer cells during radiotherapy. The thiuram disulfides products mostly comes in contact on the daily basis when using, handling or wearing natural and synthetic rubber products at home or work.

Thiuram Disulfides Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the thiuram disulfides market can be bifurcated into TBzTD-70 and TBzTD-75. Values 70% and 75% represent the percentage of thiuram disulfides in the material, while the remaining 30% is elastomer binders. The percentage of thiuram disulfides content is the only difference that changes the properties of the chemical between the two types. Thiuram disulfides with 75% is much stronger in terms of strength than thiuram disulfides with 70%.

Thiuram Disulfides Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the thiuram disulfides market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of value, the market in North America is estimated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. The thiuram disulfides market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace in terms of revenue in the near future. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to lead that in other regions in terms of production and demand. Growth in urbanization and favorable manufacturing regulations are boosting the market in Asia Pacific. Demand for thiuram disulfides is high in countries such as Japan, China, and India in the region. India is anticipated to be a rapidly growing country for thiuram disulfides in Asia Pacific. On the other hand, demand for thiuram disulfides is projected to rise at a slow pace in Middle East & Africa and Latin America during the forecast period due to the moderate growth in the pharmaceutical industry.

Thiuram Disulfides Market: Key Playerss

Key players operating in the thiuram disulfides market include MLPC International SA, Puyang Willing Chemicals Co. Ltd., OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL, Performance Additives, Rhein Chemie, Lianlian Chemical Co.Ltd., Yuhong, and Tianyu New Materials.