Terrazzo Flooring Market is Forecasted to Reach at Very High Rate in the Coming Years 2026

Terrazzo is a kind of hard surface flooring that is fabricated with the help of cement matrix or epoxy matrix composites. It is used to bind aggregates such as marble pieces, glass pieces, or other suitable aesthetic material. Terrazzo flooring falls in the category of green building materials, which are significantly used in the non-residential sector in educational institutes, universities, office lobbies etc. Terrazzo floors are preferred for their aesthetic appearance.

Factors such as rise in investment in retrofitting activities and increase in the importance of interior designing in the construction industry are driving the terrazzo flooring market. Terrazzo floors are not very common, as they add value to the room. Overall, terrazzo flooring is inexpensive in nature. However, the initial installation cost is higher compared to that of other traditional alternatives such as ceramic tiles, polished concrete surfaces, coatings, etc. The presence of these alternatives may hamper the overall growth of the terrazzo flooring market during the forecast period.

Terrazzo Flooring Market: Segmentation

The terrazzo flooring market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the terrazzo flooring market can be segmented into cement-based terrazzo and epoxy terrazzo. The epoxy terrazzo segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. High chemical resistance, greater tensile strength, and better control are some of the major properties offered by cement-based terrazzo flooring. Favorable properties of epoxy- based terrazzo flooring are likely to propel demand for terrazzo flooring between 2018 and 2026. In addition, epoxy terrazzo has low maintenance cost and is eco-friendly in nature compared to cement-based terrazzo flooring. Due to this, epoxy terrazzo flooring is likely to be a highly attractive segment during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the terrazzo flooring market can be segmented into residential and non-residential. The residential segment includes household interiors and the non-residential segment includes commercial buildings such as educational institutions, commercial buildings, government offices, commercial complexes, and others. The non-residential segment is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Increase in the use of eco-friendly structures and rise in custom-made designs in the commercial sector drive the market. In addition, a rise in the number of educational institutes and universities and increase in refurbishment activities are anticipated to fuel the terrazzo flooring market in the coming years. The educational institutes segment of the non-residential segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Terrazzo Flooring Market: Key Players

The global terrazzo flooring market is slightly fragmented as a large number of companies operate in the market. Prominent manufacturers in the terrazzo flooring market include Concord Terrazzo Company, Inc., Kingspan Group,4m group, Quiligotti Terrazzo Tiles Limited, Guangxi Mishi, H.B. Fuller, and Terrazzo Masters.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.