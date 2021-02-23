Video Server Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

A video server publishes real-time data from historical data files or a data acquisition terminal in the server to the Web. It enables users on the network to view videos over a variation of terminals anywhere and at any time, without waiting for all the data to be downloaded completely. Rise in data rates in wireless networks offers favorable conditions for video transmission, and the applications of video-delivery technology in wide band radio network are broadly explored. Video server software is used widely in communication and entertainment systems that consist of streaming media such as video teleconference applications and telephony. Live streaming systems used in cellphones use mobile phones to complete video data acquisition. Due to the extensive use of smartphones, real-time video display has become easy and inexpensive. Video server software is gaining importance for the delivery of next-generation broadcast services. Various factors affect the growth of the video server software market. They include the capability of the software to deal with content as digital files bring significant benefits in reducing the time to air and empowering content to be processed several times by diverse production teams. High-definition video has pushed broadcasting and production companies to spend on new platforms and technologies.

Video server software offers the service quality that is needed by video services that demand the best quality. In a world where Internet protocol networks are in progress, the software delivers various advantages over earlier technologies for the transport of high quality video services. Video server software offers benefits such as flexible adaptation to lower operating expense market demands, ease of service, effective use of bandwidth, and wider application. Another benefit of video server software is that it has the flexibility to align with any other desired server-based workflow. It also has the ability to be controlled by third-party systems and devices and integrating into end-to-end workflows. These factors are projected to drive the global video server software market during the forecast period. Furthermore, advantages of video server software such as flexibility to improve time-to-market with new services, ability to quickly adapt to market demands, and more efficient bandwidth usage are likely to drive the video server software market. However, factors such as errors in the software and high cost are anticipated to hamper the video server software market in the coming years. Nevertheless, billions of dollars are being invested by manufacturers and broadcasters in video server software. This is projected to provide attractive expansion opportunities to the global video server software market in the near future.

The global video server software market can be segmented based on service, deployment, industry, and geography. Based on service, the global video server software market can be categorized into professional services and managed services. In terms of deployment, the global video server software market can be classified into cloud-based and on premise. Cloud deployment delivers superior quality media to social media platforms, broadcast facilities, and web/event sites. Clouds are secure and support multi-user groups. Based on industry, the global video server software market can be categorized into broadcasting; banking, finance and insurance services; education; government; and health care. The education segment is projected to expand during the forecast period, as video solutions are increasing student engagement and enhancing the classroom experience.

In terms of geography, the global video server software market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to account for a significant video server software market share due to factors such as large-scale investments in outsourced video server software. Asia Pacific is likely to offer potential growth opportunities due to a rise in the usage of digital media among individuals and organizations.

Some of the leading companies in the global video server software market are Akamai Technologies, IBM Corporation, Wowza Media Systems, LLC., Muvi LLC, Verimatrix, Inc., and Abacast among others.

