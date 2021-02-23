Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Current Trends, and Global Growth 2024 – Siemens, China Transmission, ZF, Moventas, VOITH, Allen Gears and Others

Wind Turbine Gearbox is an important mechanical components, and its main function is to wind round the momentum generated by wind is passed to the generator and make the appropriate speed. Usually wind wheel speed is very low, far less than required by the generator speed, the growth rate effect of the gearbox gear vice, so the gearbox will also be called a growth box. According to the general layout of the unit, sometimes the wind turbine wheel is directly connected to the drive shaft (commonly known as the shaft) and the gear box together as one, shaft and gearbox are arranged, during which the tension device or coupling connected structure. Brakes in order to increase the braking capacity of the unit, often set in the input or output of the gearbox, with the tip brake (fixed pitch wind wheel) or pitch from the brake to the unit drive system combined braking.

Wind Turbine gearboxes market kept growing in recent years. As many countries are promoting the wind energy construction, Wind turbine gearboxes market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, there are only a few companies in the wind turbine gearboxes industry due to the technical barrier. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in Europe. China is becoming the important market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for turbine gearboxes is growing.

At present, main manufacturers in the market are Siemens, China Transmission and ZF etc. The leading three companies occupy about 77% market share in 2017.

To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Many companies are trying to break through the barriers and enter the industry. In the future, wind turbine gearboxes market will still be a market of high concentration in a short time.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wind Turbine Gearbox market will register a 8.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6470 million by 2024, from US$ 3990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wind Turbine Gearbox business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Wind Turbine Gearbox Market Players

Siemens

China Transmission

ZF

Moventas

VOITH

Allen Gears

This study considers the Wind Turbine Gearbox value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

1.5 MW-3 MW

<1.5MW

>3 MW

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

In-land

Off-shore

Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Wind Turbine Gearbox consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Wind Turbine Gearbox market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Wind Turbine Gearbox manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Wind Turbine Gearbox with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Wind Turbine Gearbox submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

