5G Infrastructure Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global 5G Infrastructure Market

5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before.

Combining cutting-edge network technology and the very latest research, 5G should offer connections that are multitudes faster than current connections, with average download speeds of around 1GBps expected to soon be the norm.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Nokia Networks

NEC Corporation

Huawei

Verizon Communications

Ericsson

Qualcomm

AT & T Inc

LG

SK Telecom

T-Mobile USA

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

LM Ericsson

Alcatel-Lucent

NTT DOCOMO, Inc

Vodafone Group PLC

Bharti Airtel Limited

The networks will help power a huge rise in Internet of Things technology, providing the infrastructure needed to carry huge amounts of data, allowing for a smarter and more connected world.

This is because of the growing demand for process automation in various industries such as manufacturing and process industries. To carry out various processes effectively in these industries, the flow of data and information at right time and place is crucial. With the implementation of 5G network, a strong data network, in terms of high speed with the minimal delay, can be easily achieved.

The global 5G Infrastructure market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 5G Infrastructure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 5G Infrastructure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Phantom Cell

Device-To-Device Communication

Other

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Energy& Utility

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 5G Infrastructure

1.2 5G Infrastructure Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Phantom Cell

1.2.3 Device-To-Device Communication

1.2.4 Other

1.3 5G Infrastructure Segment by Application

1.3.1 5G Infrastructure Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Energy& Utility

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size

1.5.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 5G Infrastructure Business

7.1 Cisco Systems

7.1.1 Cisco Systems 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cisco Systems 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung Electronics

7.2.1 Samsung Electronics 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung Electronics 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Intel Corporation

7.3.1 Intel Corporation 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Intel Corporation 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nokia Networks

7.4.1 Nokia Networks 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nokia Networks 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 NEC Corporation

7.5.1 NEC Corporation 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 NEC Corporation 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Huawei

7.6.1 Huawei 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Huawei 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Verizon Communications

7.7.1 Verizon Communications 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Verizon Communications 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Ericsson

7.8.1 Ericsson 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Ericsson 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Qualcomm

7.9.1 Qualcomm 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Qualcomm 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 AT & T Inc

7.10.1 AT & T Inc 5G Infrastructure Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 5G Infrastructure Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 AT & T Inc 5G Infrastructure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 LG

7.12 SK Telecom

7.13 T-Mobile USA

7.14 Korea Telecom

7.15 China Mobile

7.16 LM Ericsson

7.17 Alcatel-Lucent

7.18 NTT DOCOMO, Inc

7.19 Vodafone Group PLC

7.20 Bharti Airtel Limited

Continued……..

