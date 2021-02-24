Angiography Equipment Market Share, Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Growth Rate Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Angiography is a procedure which is mostly carried out in radiology departments of hospitals. It is a type of diagnosing technique, which involves use of X-ray for the determination of health of blood vessels visually, with the help of special dye. Some of the problems that can be investigated through the angiography procedure include atherosclerosis, peripheral arterial disease, pulmonary embolism, brain aneurysm, angina, and others.

Based on technology, the angiography equipment market is categorized into X-Ray angiography, MR angiography, CT angiography, and others (includes fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography angiography). X-ray angiography technology is the most widely adopted technology in the market. This is due to increasing number of interventional and diagnostic X-ray procedures.

The angiography equipment market is classified into coronary angiography, endovascular angiography, onco-angiography, neuro-angiography, and others, on the basis of procedure. Among all, the coronary angiography category dominates the market mainly due to the increasing prevalence of CVDs and surging aging population.

End users in the angiography equipment market are hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and diagnostics and imaging centers. Globally, hospitals and clinics constitute the largest end-user base for angiography equipment, owing to the increasing number of admission of patients with vascular diseases in hospitals and clinics.

According to American Diabetes Association (ADA), in 2015, around 30.3 million Americans (9.4% of the population), had diabetes, in which around 23.1 million were diagnosed, and 7.2 million were undiagnosed. In accordance with recent statistics, 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed every year. Furthermore, according to the International Diabetes Federation, around 45.9 million adults aged 20-29 years were living with diabetes in the IDF NAC region in 2017.

With several technological advancements taking place in the angiography equipment industry, the players are launching advanced products to increase their market share. For instance, in April 2018, Shimadzu Corporation launched three models of “Trinias series unity smart edition”, an angiography system that supports intravascular diagnosis and treatment of the whole body. The design of these models incorporates an X-ray image processing technology, and these models can be used in various therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, neurological, gastrointestinal and peripheral disorders.

Some of the other key players operating in the angiography equipment industry are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and AngioDynamics Inc.

