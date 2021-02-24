Anti-Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges

Anti-snoring devices are expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to surgical procedure, due to low cost and less invasive nature of these devices. The oral appliances segment in anti-snoring devices dominates the market, due to increasing awareness among dentists and patients regarding the use Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market

of oral appliances, and it is the first line of treatment from healthcare organizations. Radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to grow at fastest rate in the coming years, due to fewer complications, less invasiveness, less pain, and low cost.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market are growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing cigarette and alcohol consumption, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness about ill effects of snoring. However, the high cost of custom made oral appliance and social humiliation related with snoring are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. Moreover, the lack of scientific validation and lack of reimbursement are also expected to inhibit the growth of the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.

Geographically, North America would dominate the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market in the coming years, due to increasing awareness on ill effects of snoring and large number of market players. North America and Europe are expected to be the fastest growing regions in the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market, due to presence of huge pool of patients and increasing prevalence of obesity in the regions. In addition, the Asia-Pacific anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market is growing due to increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness of healthcare, and refining healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries, such as India and China.

Some of the companies operating in the global anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market are Somnomed Limited, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Innovative Health Technologies Limited, Meditas Ltd., The Pure Sleep company, Apnea Sciences Corporation, Sleeping Well LLC, Airway Management Inc., Theravent Inc., and Tomed Dr. Toussaint Gmbh.

