Artificial Intelligence Software System Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Artificial Intelligence Software System Market 2019

Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software system is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

Artificial Intelligence Software System is mainly used for three applications: Voice Processing,

Text Processing and Image Processing. And Text Processing was the most widely used area which took up about 49.74% of the global total in 2017. However, in the future, Image Processing will occupy more share.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Software System in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence Software System; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

IBM, Google, Megvii Technology, Wipro and Intel are the key suppliers in the global Artificial Intelligence Software System market. Top 5 took up about 59.46% of the global market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence Software System market size was 2650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 78000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 52.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Software System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Software System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Software System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence Software System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Software System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Voice Processing

1.5.3 Text Processing

1.5.4 Image Processing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google

12.1.1 Google Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.1.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Google Recent Development

12.2 Baidu

12.2.1 Baidu Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.2.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Baidu Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Intel

12.6.1 Intel Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Intel Recent Development

12.7 Salesforce

12.7.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.7.4 Salesforce Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.8 Brighterion

12.8.1 Brighterion Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.8.4 Brighterion Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Brighterion Recent Development

12.9 KITT.AI

12.9.1 KITT.AI Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.9.4 KITT.AI Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 KITT.AI Recent Development

12.10 IFlyTek

12.10.1 IFlyTek Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Artificial Intelligence Software System Introduction

12.10.4 IFlyTek Revenue in Artificial Intelligence Software System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 IFlyTek Recent Development

12.11 Megvii Technology

12.12 Albert Technologies

12.13 H2O.ai

12.14 Brainasoft

12.15 Yseop

12.16 Ipsoft

12.17 NanoRep(LogMeIn)

12.18 Ada Support

12.19 Astute Solutions

12.20 IDEAL.com

12.21 Wipro

Continued…..

