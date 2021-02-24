Artificial Intelligence Software System Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
Description:
Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software system is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.
Artificial Intelligence Software System is mainly used for three applications: Voice Processing,
Text Processing and Image Processing. And Text Processing was the most widely used area which took up about 49.74% of the global total in 2017. However, in the future, Image Processing will occupy more share.
United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Software System in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.
USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence Software System; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.
IBM, Google, Megvii Technology, Wipro and Intel are the key suppliers in the global Artificial Intelligence Software System market. Top 5 took up about 59.46% of the global market in 2017.
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence Software System market size was 2650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 78000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 52.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Software System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Software System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Baidu
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Intel
Salesforce
Brighterion
KITT.AI
IFlyTek
Megvii Technology
Albert Technologies
H2O.ai
Brainasoft
Yseop
Ipsoft
NanoRep(LogMeIn)
Ada Support
Astute Solutions
IDEAL.com
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Voice Processing
Text Processing
Image Processing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Software System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence Software System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Software System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
