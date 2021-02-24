Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Market 2019

Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Description:

Biometrics technology is used for identification and authentication of people with the help of their biological and behavioral characteristics. An employee is asked for his user ID as soon as he logs into the retail PoS system. However, without typing in his password, he can simply scan his finger on the biometric fingerprint reader. Every time an employee tries to access a password-protected area, he is required to scan his finger. This leads to increased accountability, which ensures protection from accidental and intentional damage to the company’s data

Based on technology, fingerprint identification, iris-retina scan recognition, palm-vein identification, iris recognition, voice recognition, and facial recognition are the segments of the global market for biometric point-of-sale terminals. Of these, fingerprint identification has been dominating the market. The prominence of this segment can be attributed to the convenience, ease of access, and high accuracy offered by this technology.

The global Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bitel Co

KEMP Technologies

M2SYS Technology

CROSSMATCH

Fujitsu

Biyo Bright Co

Danal

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

Ingenico Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fingerprint Identification

Palm-vein Identification

Facial Recognition

Voice Identification

Others

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Retail

Finance & Banking,

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals

1.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fingerprint Identification

1.2.3 Palm-vein Identification

1.2.4 Facial Recognition

1.2.5 Voice Identification

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Finance & Banking,

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Size

1.4.1 Global Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Business

7.1 Bitel Co

7.1.1 Bitel Co Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bitel Co Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 KEMP Technologies

7.2.1 KEMP Technologies Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 KEMP Technologies Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 M2SYS Technology

7.3.1 M2SYS Technology Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 M2SYS Technology Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 CROSSMATCH

7.4.1 CROSSMATCH Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 CROSSMATCH Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fujitsu

7.5.1 Fujitsu Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fujitsu Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Biyo Bright Co

7.6.1 Biyo Bright Co Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Biyo Bright Co Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Danal

7.7.1 Danal Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Danal Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

7.8.1 Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ingenico Group

7.9.1 Ingenico Group Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ingenico Group Biometric Point-of-Sale Terminals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

