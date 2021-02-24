Bolus Injectors Market By Leading Manufacturers, Demand and Growth Overview 2015 to 2023

Bolus injectors also referred as patch pumps are class of medical devices for subcutaneous self administration of biologics. Bolus injectors deliver a standardized volume of drug into subcutaneous tissue over a specified period of time. These injectors are typically attached to the patient’s body for a few minutes to a few hours while it delivers the drug into the body. Drug delivery with bolus injectors also enables additional treatment advances by making it convenient, safe, and cost effective delivery of many marketed biologics and biosimilars products.

Bolus injectors market is expected to grow immensely in the coming years, as the delivery of healthcare services shifting its paradigm from clinical settings such as hospitals and private nursing care to the home. The primary driver of the bolus injectors market is the large number of biologics currently under development. As per clinical tests database of the National Institutes of Health, currently more than 800 biological are in the clinical trials for hundreds of diseases, including autoimmune disorders, cancer and many more. Biosimilars and biological are often viscous and require precise training to administer, which often necessitates a patient visit to a hospital, outpatient clinic, or specialty pharmacy solely for drug therapy. Bolus injectors have capability to deliver these complex biologics in a large volume subcutaneously in a simple, reliable, and inexpensive manner, thus fulfill the unmet need of future drug development. In addition, other drivers for adoption of the new bolus injectors include increased patient comfort for greater compliance, lower healthcare costs by moving therapy from office and healthcare professional to home and new safety and needle-stick standards. Many of the established and emerging medical devices companies such as Becton Dickinson and Ratio Drug Delivery are investing huge amount of time and resources to boost patient compliance of these injectors. However, development complexity, stringent regulatory framework and reimbursement restrictions may slow down the growth of this market.

The global bolus market is segmented by three criteria: mode of operation, application and geography. The mode of operation of bolus injectors is further classified into mechanical, electronic, hydrogel and hydraulic. The electronic injectors held the largest bolus injector market share in 2013. The prominent applications for bolus injectors are cancer, autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders.

Based on geography, the bolus injectors market has been analyzed as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America and Europe held the largest shares in terms of market revenue of the global bolus injectors market in 2013. The primary reasons for North America and Europe holding the leading positions in the global bolus injector market are high adoption rate of these devices in clinical and non clinical settings and increasing demand for needle free injectors and auto-injectors in these regions. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. A number of factors such as increasing prevalence of critically ill conditions such as autoimmune diseases and cancer, growing elderly population, increasing focus on research and development would be fuelling the growth of bolus injector market in Asia-Pacific in coming years. According to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, United Nations, 23 million individuals aged 80 years or over were living in China in 2013. The Department of Economic and Social Affairs further states that nearly 10 million and 9 million individuals aged 80 years or over were living in India and Japan, respectively in 2013.

Some of the major players in bolus injector market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, BD Medical, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Unilife Corporation, SteadyMed Therapeutics, Sensile Medical AG, Ratio, Inc., and Valeritas, Inc.

