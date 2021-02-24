Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market Estimated to Flourish by 2018 – 2028

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Introduction

As there is a low adoption of broadband in the developing regions and particularly in the rural areas there is ample of opportunity for the broadband power line communication chipset which provide broadband over power lines at cheaper prices. Broadband power line communication chipset helps in transmitting high speed packets (internet) through electrical paths at high rates.

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Drivers and Challenges

Among the many drivers of the broadband power line communication chipset market, one of the major factors has been the adoption of smartphones and broadband. This has led people to adopt to the new services like smart homes faster which in turn increases the market for broadband power line communication chipset. As there is low adoption of broadband in developing region, the factors like low maintenance cost and lesser installation time serves as a good prospect to fulfill the increasing demand in these developing regions for the broadband power line communication chipsets.

However, because of enormous variations in the physical characteristics of the electricity network and virtual absence of international standards make the provisioning of service far from being standard and a repeatable process. This would lead to the slow growth of the market for the broadband power line communication chipsets.

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Segmentation

The broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into technology, application, modulation, voltage, end-user industry, integration and region.

On the basis of technology, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

DCSK

OFDM

FSK

Others

On the basis of application, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

Smart Grids

Security & Surveillance

Long Haul

Networking

Lighting

Machine to Machine

Others

On the basis of modulation, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

Single

Multiple

Spread Spectrum

On the basis of voltage, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

High (Greater than 110V)

Medium (24V to 110V)

Low (Less than 24V)

On the basis of end user sector, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

Networking

Automation

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

On the basis of integration, the broadband power line communication chipset market can be segmented into:

Single Chip

Multi Chip

Broadband Power Line Communication Chipset Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the broadband power line communication chipset market are: Maxim Integrated, Broadcom Ltd., ST Microelectronics, Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros), Semtech Corp., Megachips Corp., Yitran Technologies Ltd., Vango Technologies, Inc., Marvell Technology Group and Intel Inc. (Lantiq), among others.