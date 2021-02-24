Caries Detection Device Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2017 – 2025 , says PMR

Caries detection device aims to overcome the limits of traditional diagnostic methods and can help to identify caries at an earlier stage. Conventionally, dental caries has been diagnosed visually and by using explorers and radiographs. Mostly, caries detection devices are used to evaluate a visually suspicious area on a tooth. They can be used to monitor the progression of caries and help in the decision to prevent, remineralize, or restore. They can be used to examine the enamel structure preceding to sealant placement, and some caries detection devices can also be used to check the sealant margins over time. Additionally, some quantifiable caries detection devices can be used on patients longitudinally and any changes can be recorded, addressing treatment as needed. The device allows clinicians to deliver customized patient care. Recent caries management has progressed from a surgical approach to a non-invasive, preventive and disease management techniques. There are a number of modalities for recognizing caries. The most widespread device used to detect caries through the use of fluorescence. It detects bacteria on the surface of the tooth by illuminating it with violet light. It represents a major improvement over more primitive methods such as bitewing digital radiography and visual identification of caries.

The global caries detection device market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The caries detection device market is being majorly driven by increase in research and development investment in healthcare industry may drives the global market of caries detection device market. As the patients become more cost and value-conscious, they would prefer evidence-based and objective treatment. Caries detection device is a way in which practitioners are able to provide this type of care. Through these devices, practitioners are able to convince easily their patients of the need to undergo restorative procedures. This may boost the demand for caries detection devices and can drive the global market. As these products become more common in dental practices, it will eventually be used more frequently by hygienists in their practices to provide greater diagnostic capabilities. This factor ultimately enhance the growth of caries detection device services market over the forecast period and boost the demand for caries detection device. However, the flattening of dental care reimbursement policies restraining the growth of the caries detection device market.

The global caries detection device services market is segmented on the basis of technology and end user:

On the basis of technology, the global caries detection device market is segmented into: Fluorescent technology Transillumination technology



On the basis of end user, the global caries detection device services market is segmented into: Hospitals Dental Clinics



Geographically, the caries detection device services market is segmented into five key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America has become the lucrative market for caries detection device services and is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market due to the increase in demand for dental procedures. The Europe is expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to increase in number of qualified dental professionals would increase access to dental care services. APAC region is also expected to register a significant growth in the caries detection device services market over a forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global caries detection device services market are Quantum Dental Technologies Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, DentLight, Inc., ACTEON Group, KaVo Dental, Dentsply Sirona, DEXIS, LLC and others. These companies are highly focused and further contributing to the growth of caries detection device services market globally.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.