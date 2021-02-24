Cellulite Treatment Market: Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive the Market

Global Cellulite Treatment Market – Snapshot

The human body has a network of connective tissue strands, called septae, to hold fat in place. If the septae is not strong and tightly woven, fat can bulge out, giving it a dimpled and lumpy appearance. This condition is termed as cellulite. Women are more susceptible to suffer from cellulite than men. Cellulite is mostly noticeable on the thighs and buttocks, affecting more than 90% of post-adolescent women. There are several factors related to cellulite, the major ones include hormonal factors, genetics, diet, sedentary lifestyle, medications, and certain health conditions.

The global cellulite treatment market was valued at around US$ 619.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,438.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026. Increasing geriatric population, expanded applications of esthetic devices, rising disposable income, introduction of technological developed products, and decreasing social taboos boosting the acceptance of esthetic procedures are some factors that are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cellulite-treatment-market.html

Technological advancements have and are expected to continue to increase the efficacy and ease of usage of esthetic products. Lasers and other energy devices have been optimized to utilize a combination of wavelengths to reduce signs of aging and improve appearance with minimal discomfort. Esthetic products are being modified to reduce downtime in order to cater to the demand for faster procedures. This expansion trend of the market is driven by technological improvements, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, improvements in standard of living and increased individual wealth and discretionary income have allowed customers to allocate more disposable income to medical esthetic treatments, which in turn is likely to fuel the cellulite treatment market

The global cellulite treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type, technique, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the energy-based treatment segment is estimated to account for a major share of the market. Advances in energy-based esthetic devices have enabled a wider range of indication to be treated by less painful, safe, and effective medical esthetic treatment procedures. Majority of energy-based devices are non-invasive in nature, which are perceived to be safer and carry lower treatment risk with limited post-procedural downtime as compared to traditional invasive surgical procedures.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50304

In terms of region, North America accounts for a leading share of the global cellulite treatment market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. Dominance of North America in the global cellulite treatment market can be attributed to the high disposable income of people, concentration of global market players, well-developed health care infrastructure, and high awareness about latest medical development in the region. Moreover, strong research and development activities in the region promoting the development of new therapies have contributed to the significant market share held by the region in the global cellulite treatment. The cellulite treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace due to increasing penetration of market players operating in the esthetic industry in emerging economies, such as China and India, and rise in consumer awareness about the treatment of cellulite in the region. Other regions, such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are expected to be prospective markets for cellulite treatment in the near future due to the high rate of adoption of advanced therapeutics coupled with the rapid expansion of the health care industry in these regions.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50304

Prominent players operating in the global cellulite treatment market include Cynosure, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Nestle, Merz, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Allergan plc, and Syneron Medical Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com