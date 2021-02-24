Chromatography Refrigerators Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2017 – 2025

Chromatography refrigerators are used to cool and preserve chromatography samples or specimens, which may include blood & plasma samples, vaccines, or other medicinal chromatographic specimen. Chromatography refrigerators are special equipment that are used when the samples undergoing chromatography process are required to be preserved in stable airflow and suitable temperature conditions. These are equipped with specialized features such as microprocessor-based controls, which assist in maintaining the suitable conditions for chromatography liquids. Chromatography refrigerators are equipped with digital temperature displays and need to include lockable easy-to-clean sections. Chromatography refrigerators are different from normal refrigerators in that these are required to maintain stable airflow and temperature conditions along with utmost hygiene.

Increase in research grants by public and private players to promote the research activities in medicinal field is expected to propel the chromatography refrigerators market during the forecast period. However, high cost of equipment is likely to restrain the market from 2017 to 2025.

The global chromatography refrigerators market can be segmented based on product type, application, and end-user. Based on product type, the global market can be divided into one door, two door, and three door. One door chromatography refrigerators accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue in 2016. Numerous small scale research activities being conducted in academic institutes and research centers in developing countries, which require small freezing equipment for chromatography sample is attributed to the dominance of one door refrigerators in 2016. However, the three door segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2017 to 2025. This is attributed to the green signal by the FDA for new product developments which in turn promotes research activities in the biotechnological & pharmaceutical industry.

Based on application, the global chromatography refrigerators market can be categorized into flash chromatography, high performance chromatography, general purpose chromatography, and others. The high performance chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of revenue in 2016, owing to increase in demand for efficient cooling system for high performance liquid chromatography samples by pharmaceutical manufacturers. However, the general purpose chromatography segment is expected to capture largest market share by 2025, which is attributed to rise in R&D in the biotechnological industry, and emerging players in the developing countries. In terms of end user, the global chromatography refrigerators market can be classified into research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, diagnostic laboratories, medical institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2016 due to rise in investment by public and private players in the pharmaceutical industry to promote new drug molecules development. Rise in adoption by researchers for the technological advancements in chromatographic procedures is one of the major factors likely to fuel the growth of the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global chromatography refrigerators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016, attributed to the strategic presence of key manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. Numerous research grants provided by the government to promote R&D activities in medicinal field is a major factor driving the chromatography refrigerators market in Europe, which is considered to be the second most prominent region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2017 to 2025, owing to favorable reimbursement policies in China and Japan, improvement in health care infrastructure, and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry in India.

Major players in the global chromatography refrigerators market are So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Powers Scientific, Inc., Nor-Lake, Inc., Biomedical Solutions, Helmer Scientific, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, and VWR Corporation, among others. Incorporation of technologically advanced features such as temperature control alarm system, LED interior lighting, and microprocessor-controlled temperature controller in chromatography refrigerators is a key strategy adopted by the emerging players to stay ahead of the competition.

