Dasatinib – Drug Insight and Forecast, 2018

Dasatinib (Sprycel) medicines are generally used to treat people with chronic myeloid leukemia and people with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who have been tested positive for the Philadelphia chromosome (Ph+). Developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dasatinib has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of pediatric patients aged one-year-old with newly diagnosed Ph+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia in combination with chemotherapy.

The clinical trials have shown positive results with increased safety and efficacy. The most common side-effects of Dasatinib in children with chemotherapy include swelling, pain, fever, nausea, and diarrhea.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the drug, covering all the API manufactures and its details in the 7 major markets which includes EU5 (U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy and France), U.S., and Japan. It covers all patents and strategic developments reported in this drug area. It highlights the historical and forecasted sales along with the market scenario, market competition and the historical and emerging therapies. The report is inclusive of SWOT and PESTLE analysis, depending on the information availability.

Moreover, the report also provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities of the drug candidate under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drug by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology and others.

