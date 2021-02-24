Data Discovery Platform Market 2019-Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Global Data Discovery Platform Market

A data discovery platform is a complete set of tools for the purpose of detecting patterns, and those outlier results outside of patterns, in data. Data discovery is a business intelligence-driven process, focused on finding patterns relevant to businesses, providing insights to help make informed decisions and identifying opportunities to capitalize on.

In 2018, the global Data Discovery Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Discovery Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Discovery Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Wipro

Qlik

Dundas

IBM

Sisense

Board

Domo

Looker

Yellowfin

TIBCO Spotfire

Halo

InetSoft Style Intelligence

Infor

AnswerRocket

Corporater

Exago BI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Discovery Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Discovery Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

