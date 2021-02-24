Data Discovery Platform Market 2019-Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Global Data Discovery Platform Market
A data discovery platform is a complete set of tools for the purpose of detecting patterns, and those outlier results outside of patterns, in data. Data discovery is a business intelligence-driven process, focused on finding patterns relevant to businesses, providing insights to help make informed decisions and identifying opportunities to capitalize on.
In 2018, the global Data Discovery Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Wipro
Qlik
Dundas
IBM
Sisense
Board
Domo
Looker
Yellowfin
TIBCO Spotfire
Halo
InetSoft Style Intelligence
Infor
AnswerRocket
Corporater
Exago BI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Discovery Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Discovery Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Discovery Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Discovery Platform Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Wipro
12.1.1 Wipro Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.1.4 Wipro Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Wipro Recent Development
12.2 Qlik
12.2.1 Qlik Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.2.4 Qlik Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Qlik Recent Development
12.3 Dundas
12.3.1 Dundas Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.3.4 Dundas Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dundas Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Sisense
12.5.1 Sisense Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Sisense Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sisense Recent Development
12.6 Board
12.6.1 Board Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.6.4 Board Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Board Recent Development
12.7 Domo
12.7.1 Domo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Domo Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Domo Recent Development
12.8 Looker
12.8.1 Looker Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.8.4 Looker Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Looker Recent Development
12.9 Yellowfin
12.9.1 Yellowfin Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.9.4 Yellowfin Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Yellowfin Recent Development
12.10 TIBCO Spotfire
12.10.1 TIBCO Spotfire Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Data Discovery Platform Introduction
12.10.4 TIBCO Spotfire Revenue in Data Discovery Platform Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 TIBCO Spotfire Recent Development
12.11 Halo
12.12 InetSoft Style Intelligence
12.13 Infor
12.14 AnswerRocket
12.15 Corporater
12.16 Exago BI
Continued….
