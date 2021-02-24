Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market is Growing Due to Increasing Demand for Convenience in Day-to-Day Life

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026,” the global dual-ovenable trays & containers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,554.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

The global dual-ovenable trays & containers market has witnessed lucrative growth during the past few decades owing to increase in the demand for convenient packaging solutions. The global dual-ovenable trays & containers market by product type has been segmented into trays, bowls, clamshells, and lids.

By material type, the global dual-ovenable trays & containers market is segmented into paperboard, C-PET, A-PET, PP, PE, and others. Among material type segments, the C-PET segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with an estimated market share of 88.7% in 2018. The A-PET segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.8 % during the forecast period. The C-PET segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 411.0 Mn during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to register a value of US$ 1,378.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach 1,789.4 Mn during the forecast period. The others segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.1 % during the forecast period.

By end use, the dual-ovenable trays & containers market is segmented into meat, seafood, and poultry, snacks food, ready-to-eat meals, frozen food, bakery products, and others. Among end-use segments, the ready-to-eat meals segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period with an estimated market value of 47.1% in 2018. This segment is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 243.3 Mn during the forecast period. The frozen food segment is estimated to reach an estimated market value of 25.0% in 2026.